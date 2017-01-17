Ovation TV Signs Carriage Renewal With Verizon Fios

Ovation TV said it signed a multi-year renewal of its carriage agreement with Verizon Fios.

The new deal continues carriage of the arts network on Verizon’s Extreme HD and Ultimate HD tiers. It also includes VOD, TV Everywhere and over-the-top rights and will mean some Ovation content will be available on Verizon’s go90 mobile platform.

Ovation says it is available to nearly 50 million subscribers.

“Now in our 10th year, Ovation has proven to be a must-have, compelling network, and a valuable partner for multi-platform distributors. We provide subscribers with compelling artistic programming, including epic historical dramas like Versailles, The Tudors, and The Borgias, as well as original series like The DaVinci List and The Method,” said John Malkin, executive VP, content distribution, Ovation TV. “Verizon FiOS has been a great partner over the years and we are very pleased to continue our partnership.”