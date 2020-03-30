Ovation TV Offers Free Programming For ‘Virtual’ Arts Advocacy Day

With Arts Advocacy Day, set for March 31, cancelled due to coronavirus, Ovation TV will host ‘Virtual’ Arts Advocacy Day beginning March 30. Select arts programming is accessible to all on the Ovation NOW app and on the Ovation website, in a new section called “Art House.”

“Ovation’s mission has always been to connect the world to all forms of art and artistic expression through our varied programming,” said Scott Woodward, executive VP of programming and production. “Just as we recognize the importance of the arts, we also see how this type of programming can serve as a positive distraction for people during these unprecedented times. With that in mind, we want to make our arts programming accessible to everyone, without restrictions.”

Original Ovation titles available include The Art Of, The Method and Young Marvels. Also available will be classic episodes of Inside the Actors Studio.

The Art Of is a half-hour docuseries that profiles artists who are creating boundary-pushing work. Docuseries The Method takes a deep dive into the creative process. Young Marvels celebrates the achievements and struggles of young talent and the parents who nurture, support and sometimes push them.

Additional programming includes music, dance, theater, painting, fashion and the culinary arts. That includes Andy Warhol’s Factory People, Beyoncé: Queen B, Hamilton: One Shot to Broadway and Dolly Parton: Queen of Country (April 10-26).

Ovation TV’s “Art House” section will exist beyond the Virtual Arts Advocacy Day celebration, with new content being rotated in and accessible free of charge.