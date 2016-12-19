Ovation Signs Carriage Agreement With NCTC

Ovation TV said it renewed its distribution agreement with the National Cable Television Cooperative.

The network has been available to NCTC members since 1996.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are excited to renew our partnership with NCTC and appreciative that the organization and its members recognize the importance of making the only network dedicated to the arts available to their subscribers,” said John Malkin, executive VP, content distribution, Ovation TV. “High-quality programming like the period drama series Versailles makes Ovation an attractive addition to their lineups.”

Ovation is available in 50 million homes. The independent network focuses on programming about art and culture.

The NCTC helps its members—mostly smaller cable operators—access programming.