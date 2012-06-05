Ovation Dances To Multiple Platforms

Ovation will be offering all seven episodes of its forthcoming original dance competition series A Chance to Dance on multiple platforms, with a linear broadcast debut in August on its SD and HD feeds, as well as availability on free VOD, TV Everywhere platforms and as a rental on Facebook.

The channel is billing the move as "the first time a U.S. cable network series will premiere on its SD and HD linear channels, VOD, TV Everywhere and Facebook."

"This summer, Ovation will have a very exciting and unique opportunity to connect with viewers in a new way, provide consumers with the viewing flexibility they desire and win over some new fans," noted Ovation COO Chad Gutstein in a statement. "With the digital rental offer, we will be able to provide Facebook users, who are fans of Nigel and Simon Lythgoe shows, but may be unfamiliar with our channel, an opportunity to sample the type of incredible programming they could be seeing on a regular basis on Ovation's linear, VOD and TV Everywhere channels."

On Facebook viewers will be able to pay for and stream single episodes of A Chance to Dance or rent the entire series as a package. Details on rental costs and the rental period are expected to be announced in early August.

Each episode will be available on Facebook, VOD and the TV Everywhere platforms of operations one hour following its linear premiere.

As part of the effort, Ovation has partnered with social entertainment specialist Milyoni to help attract new viewers. When consumers rent episodes on Facebook, Ovation will use the Milyoni's Social Cinema platform to provide consumers with information on how they can get Ovation's programming via their cable, satellite or telcom provider.

"This technology allows us to reinforce the value of receiving Ovation through the MVPD video subscription," added Brad Samuels, executive VP, content distribution at Ovation in a statement. "In the process of renting the content, consumers will receive information on how they can get this series and all of Ovation's other programming, without paying a rental fee, as part of their pay TV package that includes the channel. Whether they are already a cable subscriber and simply need information on where to find us on the dial, on VOD or on TVE [TV Everywhere], or they just want to check out our show, this

strategy is aimed at winning over new viewers, gaining new subscribers and promoting the value of the MVPD package."



A Chance to Dance, which is a co-production between Nigel Lythgoe Productions (NLP) and Legacy Productions, is set to premiere on August 17.