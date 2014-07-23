Ovation Builds 'Song by Song' Catalogue

Ovation continues to add to its song catalogue.

The arts network has ordered new blocks for its original documentary series Song by Song from TH Entertainment LLC, adding episodes featuring Sheryl Crow, Blondie and Lindsey Stirling.

Ovation kicked off the franchise in 2012 with the premiere of Song by Song: Johnny Cash, which focused on the stories behind six of the country music legend’s most enduring hit songs. The series was a critical and ratings success for the network, inspiring a second six-episode season, Song by Song: Dolly Parton, which premiered in early 2013.

