Ovation Adds Programming, Marketing Execs

Arts cable network Ovation has added two new executives as

part of a restructuring of its programming and marketing divisions.

Evan Minskoff has been named senior VP and head of marketing

and brand strategy, while Douglas Strasnick is the new senior VP in charge of

programming and content strategy.

Minskoff had been head of branding for the Gilt Groupe.

Strasnick comes from social media company EQAL.

According to Ovation, the restructuring is meant to help

boost Ovation's original programming and market it to a fragmenting audience.

That includes putting social media under the marketing division and digital

media under the programming division.

Ovation has been a consistent voice in

Washington on the issue of bundled carriage deals, arguing that one of the

challenges of reaching a fragmented audience, particularly for an independent

arts channel, is securing distribution on cable outlets in competition with

bundled programming packages of co-owned channels that give distributors less

shelf space for channels like Ovation.