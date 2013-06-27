Ovation Acquires 'Smash'

Ovation on Thursday announced it has acquired the

off-network rights to NBC's musical drama Smash.





The arts network will premiere the series beginning Friday,

July 19 at 8 p.m. ET with subsequent episodes airing every Friday at the same

time. Season two is set to debut on Ovation in November.





"Smash is exactly the kind of art-centric

programming that Ovation's viewers crave. This high-quality series fits in

brilliantly with our efforts to showcase the powerful role that the arts play

in our lives," said Ovation chief creative officer Robert Weiss.

"Ovation is thrilled to satisfy the wishes of diehard Smash fans

and followers to keep the series alive, as well as to provide viewers, who are

new to the series, an opportunity to experience the incredible talent, music,

dancing, drama and excitement."



Smash

debuted on NBC in February 2012 following a wave of Super Bowl promotion and

averaged a 2.3 rating with adults 18-49 and 6.7 million viewers in its freshman

season airing out of The Voice. It collapsed in its second season,

however, averaging a 0.8 rating and 2.8 million viewers on Tuesdays, causing

NBC to move it to Saturdays before cancelling it.