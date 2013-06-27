Ovation Acquires 'Smash'
Ovation on Thursday announced it has acquired the
off-network rights to NBC's musical drama Smash.
The arts network will premiere the series beginning Friday,
July 19 at 8 p.m. ET with subsequent episodes airing every Friday at the same
time. Season two is set to debut on Ovation in November.
"Smash is exactly the kind of art-centric
programming that Ovation's viewers crave. This high-quality series fits in
brilliantly with our efforts to showcase the powerful role that the arts play
in our lives," said Ovation chief creative officer Robert Weiss.
"Ovation is thrilled to satisfy the wishes of diehard Smash fans
and followers to keep the series alive, as well as to provide viewers, who are
new to the series, an opportunity to experience the incredible talent, music,
dancing, drama and excitement."
Smash
debuted on NBC in February 2012 following a wave of Super Bowl promotion and
averaged a 2.3 rating with adults 18-49 and 6.7 million viewers in its freshman
season airing out of The Voice. It collapsed in its second season,
however, averaging a 0.8 rating and 2.8 million viewers on Tuesdays, causing
NBC to move it to Saturdays before cancelling it.
