Oval Office Address Draws 32 Million

President Obama's June 15 primetime address was watched by 32 million viewers on eleven television networks, according to Nielsen.

It was the president's first address from the Oval Office. And while it addressed the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, the speech was down 21% compared to his previous primetime address in December 2009.

The speech, which aired from 8 p.m. to approximately 8:20 p.m. Eastern, was carried live on ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News Channel, CNBC, Telemundo and Univision.

Additionally, viewership to last night's address was down 33% from Obama's first State of the Union address on January 27, 2010.