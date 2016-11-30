Outside TV Gets Free Preview on Dish Network

Dish Network subscribers will get a free preview of Outside TV for five weeks starting Wednesday.

During the preview, Outside TV will launch three original series.

One of the new series, Descending, features aquatic adventures, visiting 16 countries during its 13 episodes to give viewers a better understanding of the oceans and the creatures that live underwater.

The network will also debut season 2 of its series In Search of Speed, following the U.S. men’s and women’s national ski teams and season 3 of Season Pass, an adventure anthology.

Outside TV can be found on Dish’s channel 390 during the preview.