‘Outmatched’ Starts on Fox Jan. 23

Comedy Outmatched, starring Jason Biggs as a blue-collar father raising a bunch of genius children, begins on Fox Jan. 23. Lon Zimmet created the show and is executive producer.

Maggie Lawson plays the mother of the brilliant kids. The cast also includes Tisha Campbell, Jack Stanton, Connor Kalopsis, Ashley Boettcher and Oakley Bull.

Three of the kids in the family are geniuses, and one, eight-year-old Leila, appears to be of ordinary intelligence.

Biggs starred in the American Pie film franchise. He plays a handyman on Outmatched.

Lawson’s TV work includes Psych and Lethal Weapon. She plays a pit boss in Atlantic City.

The multi-camera comedy “takes an honest and heightened look at every parent’s worst fear – that they’re ‘ruining’ their kids,” said Fox. “When you have children with the type of gifts that can change the world, the pressure is really on. Raise them right, and these kids could cure cancer, stop global warming or invent time travel. But screw it up, and you could unleash three new super villains into the universe – good luck!”

20th Century Fox Television produces the show.