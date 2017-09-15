‘Outlander’ Return Sets Record Ratings

Outlander’sSept. 20 season three premiere on Starz drew a series high audience of 1.49 million viewers, according to the pay service.

Sunday's episode of the female-targeted drama series starring Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan was also the third biggest audience for a Starz season premiere after the season three and season four premieres of the network’sPowerseries, said the network.

Overall, the premiere drew nearly 2.1 million viewers across three Sunday night airings, besting the series’ landmark 2014 “The Wedding” episode (2 million viewers), said Starz.



