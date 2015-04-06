‘Outlander’ Return Garners 1.2 Million Viewers

The April 4 return of Starz’s Outlander drew more than 1.2 million viewers, according to network officials.

The drama series, which launched the second half of its freshman season Saturday, posted a 69% increase over the 721,000 viewers who tuned into the August 2014 premiere, according to Nielsen numbers. Overall nearly 2.4 million viewers tuned into the debut episode, on par with the show’s season average weekend viewership, said Starz.

Among female viewers, the midseason premiere delivered 760,000 women watchers (live + SD Nielsen ratings), the second highest viewership among women of any original Starz episode ever behind only the 887,000 viewers for the Sept. 27 midseason finale. Overall women comprised 62% of the series premiere episode’s viewership and 59% of the total weekend audience, said network officials.

For the full story go to multichannel.com.