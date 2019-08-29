‘Outlander’ Back on Starz Feb. 16

Season five of Outlander turns up on Starz Feb. 16. Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan are in the cast. There are 12 episodes.

Season five is in production in Scotland. It will see the Frasers fighting for their family and the home they have forged on Fraser’s Ridge. Jamie must find a way to defend all that he has created in America, and to protect those who look to him for leadership and protection – while hiding his relationship with Murtagh Fitzgibbons, the man whom Governor William Tryon has ordered him to hunt down and kill. With her family together at last, Claire Fraser must use her modern medical knowledge to prevent them from being ripped apart once again.

The series is based on the book series by Diana Gabaldon.

Outlander executive producers are Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Matthew B. Roberts, Toni Graphia, and Andy Harries.

Tall Ship Productions and Left Bank Pictures produce the show in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Starz is part of Lionsgate.