'OutFront'Draws 535,000 Viewers in Debut

The

premiere of Erin Burnett OutFront

delivered 535,000 total viewers for CNN Monday, up 11% over the prior four-week

average for previous 7 p.m. occupant John

King USA.

OutFront topped

MSNBC's Hardball in the key demo of

adults 25-54 with 215,000 viewers, though Hardball

finished ahead in total viewers.

Fox

News Channel's Fox Report with Shepard

Smith was well ahead of CNN and MSNBC in both measures at the hour.