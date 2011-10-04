'OutFront'Draws 535,000 Viewers in Debut
The
premiere of Erin Burnett OutFront
delivered 535,000 total viewers for CNN Monday, up 11% over the prior four-week
average for previous 7 p.m. occupant John
King USA.
OutFront topped
MSNBC's Hardball in the key demo of
adults 25-54 with 215,000 viewers, though Hardball
finished ahead in total viewers.
Fox
News Channel's Fox Report with Shepard
Smith was well ahead of CNN and MSNBC in both measures at the hour.
