Outdoor Channel Unveils Winter/Spring Lineup

The Outdoor Channel, fresh off its parent company’s agreement to purchase rival Sportsman Channel in November, has unveiled its winter/spring lineup, with three new shows joining more than 60 returning series.

New series The Reluctant Outdoorsman, Flying Wild Alaska and Major League Fishing GEICO Selects will join returning fan favorites like Ted Nugent Spirit of the Wild, Jim Shockey's Hunting Adventures and Gridiron Outdoors with Mike Pawlawski.

“This season represents several firsts for Outdoor Channel as we continue to broaden our core programming base to meet the diverse interests of the dedicated enthusiasts that recognize us as a premiere destination for unparalleled outdoor entertainment,” said Outdoor Channel executive VP of programming Jeffrey Wayne in a statement. “From outdoor-themed and Western feature films to the antics of The Reluctant Outdoorsman, we’re incredibly proud of the strength of our latest schedule as it spotlights raw competition, suspenseful journeys and heart-pounding adventures, as well as gripping storytelling and unscripted comedy.”

