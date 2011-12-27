Outdoor Channel Targets Nine New Series In Q1

Outdoor Channel will ring in the new year and the Nielsen calendar with a bevy of new programming, including the bows of nine new series in the first quarter.

The independent programmer, which also will debut new episodes of 65 extant series, welcomes big-names from the outdoors, Hollywood and pro sports communities, including Oscar-nominated actor Liam Neeson, who joins Tom Brokaw Michael Keaton, angling icon Lefty Kreh and Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard onBuccaneer and Bones. The award-winning series, Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World Fishing, also makes its return to the network with new fishing adventures, featuring fan favorites such as Kevin VanDam and Bill Dance.

"Outdoor Channel continues to offer unique, quality programming that appeal to a wide-range of audiences across several genres within the outdoor lifestyle. In 2012, we are kicking-off the year with brand-new shows and revamping some of our popular series with more celebrity hosts and fresh faces," said Outdoor Channel COO Tom Hornish in announcing the lineup. "As the preeminent source for best-in-class outdoor programming, the network is committed to providing our avid outdoorsmen and women with exclusive content only found on Outdoor Channel."

