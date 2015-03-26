Outdoor Channel Reveals Spring Slate

Outdoor Channel tore the tarp off of its spring schedule Thursday, revealing an 80-show second quarter slate that includes three new series — GunnyTime with R. Lee Ermey, Shootout Lane and Alaska's Ultimate Bush Pilots — and the network’s first documentary, Safe Haven: Gun-Free Zones in America.

The new series come a few months after Outdoor acquired its former rival The Sportsman Channel in November. The channels continue to operate as separate networks.

“At Outdoor Channel, we’re continuing to evolve our programming to provide a broad range of thrilling, thought-provoking content that is designed to appeal to the more than 130 million outdoor enthusiasts and adventure seekers in the U.S.,” said Outdoor Channel and Sportsman Channel executive VP of programming Jeffrey Wayne in a statement. “This quarter’s uniquely immersive mix includes a series starring retired U.S. Marine Corps staff sergeant turned actor R. Lee Ermey and a riveting documentary on gun-free and campus carry measures across America, in addition to our exclusive slate of all-new shows, returning series and other popular favorites.”

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.