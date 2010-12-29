Outdoor Channel To Premiere 19 New Series In Q1
Outdoor Channel will start 2011 with a bevy of new programming,
launching 19 new series, including a quartet acquired from ESPN, during
the first quarter. Network officials said the network would also bow new
episodes on 50 of its returning shows.
"Outdoor Channel continues to
be the top network for outdoor enthusiasts. We're excited about our 19
new shows and 50 returning favorites -- all available in the pristine
clarity of HD," said Outdoor Channel COO Tom Hornish in announcing the
upcoming schedule. "On tap this season are some of the outdoor genre's
marquee names, including Michael Waddell, Ted Nugent, Lee and Tiffany
Lakosky and Jim Shockey. These marquee personalities will be joined by
stars like Tom Brokaw, Michael Keaton and Jeff Foxworthy. New shows like
Wardens and the AWA Pro Series really push the envelope in outdoor
programming, reinforcing that Outdoor Channel is ‘America's Leader in
Outdoor TV.' "
As part of its new series rollout, Outdoor Channel
will improve its fishing lineup with the debuts of four acquired shows
that previously aired on ESPN, including Buccaneers and Bones, starring veteran journalist Tom Brokaw, Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actor Michael Keaton and actor Zach Gilford of Friday Night Lights. The other ESPN series joining Outdoor Channel's tackle box: The Saltwater Series, Spanish Fly and Zona's Awesome Fishing Show.
