Outdoor Channel To Premiere 19 New Series In Q1

Outdoor Channel will start 2011 with a bevy of new programming,

launching 19 new series, including a quartet acquired from ESPN, during

the first quarter. Network officials said the network would also bow new

episodes on 50 of its returning shows.

"Outdoor Channel continues to

be the top network for outdoor enthusiasts. We're excited about our 19

new shows and 50 returning favorites -- all available in the pristine

clarity of HD," said Outdoor Channel COO Tom Hornish in announcing the

upcoming schedule. "On tap this season are some of the outdoor genre's

marquee names, including Michael Waddell, Ted Nugent, Lee and Tiffany

Lakosky and Jim Shockey. These marquee personalities will be joined by

stars like Tom Brokaw, Michael Keaton and Jeff Foxworthy. New shows like

Wardens and the AWA Pro Series really push the envelope in outdoor

programming, reinforcing that Outdoor Channel is ‘America's Leader in

Outdoor TV.' "

As part of its new series rollout, Outdoor Channel

will improve its fishing lineup with the debuts of four acquired shows

that previously aired on ESPN, including Buccaneers and Bones, starring veteran journalist Tom Brokaw, Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actor Michael Keaton and actor Zach Gilford of Friday Night Lights. The other ESPN series joining Outdoor Channel's tackle box: The Saltwater Series, Spanish Fly and Zona's Awesome Fishing Show.

