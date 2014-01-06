Outdoor Channel Hits Target by Expanding Ties to NRA

Outdoor Channel is starting off 2014 by expanding its ties to two important players in the field sports space: the National Rifle Association and Ted Nugent.

The network has added a pair of new NRA TV series to its lineup and will become the presenting sponsor of two of the group's industry events.

NRA All Access presented by Taurus premiered on Outdoor Channel on Jan. 5 at 10 p.m. ET while NRA's Gun Gurus (formerly known as NRA’s Guns & Gold) is slated to air late-March/early-April. The shows, which benefit from promotion on the network's and NRA's various assets, underline Outdoor Channel's commitment to the shooting genre, which also include the NRA's American Rifleman TV, as well as MidwayUSA's Gun Stories and The Best Defense.

Additionally, Outdoor, which counts some 39 million subscribers, will serve as the presenting sponsor of the NRA's inaugural Great American Outdoor Show, slated from Feb. 1-9 in Harrisburg, Penn., and the 2014 NRA Annual Meeting & Exhibits, scheduled for April 25-27 in Indianapolis.

