Out of This World HD

To the delight of Star Wars fans everywhere, all six Star Wars movies will be offered in HD for the very first time on Cinemax this fall. The channel, which is owned by Time Warner, intends to launch the movie series in November as part of a marketing campaign.

While newer prequel titles, such as “Revenge of the Sith” have run in hi-def on Cinemax and HBO, the entire six have never been run together. The original trilogy, including "Return of the Jedi" and "The Empire Strikes Back", has never been offered in HD before.