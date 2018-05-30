‘Our Cartoon President’ Back on Showtime July 15

Showtime animated series Our Cartoon President returns with seven new episodes starting Sunday, July 15 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT. The series “follows the tru-ish misadventures of the 45 president of the United States, Donald J. Trump, and his merry band of advisors and family members,” said Showtime.

The executive producers are The Late Show host Stephen Colbert, Late Show executive producer Chris Licht and R.J. Fried. Fried is showrunner.

Our Cartoon President averaged over two million weekly viewers in its initial 10-episode run.

The show is produced by CBS Television Studios. Tim Luecke is lead animator and co-executive producer. Matt Lappin is consulting producer.