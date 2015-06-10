Otter Media CEO Departs

Otter Media confirmed a report that CEO Virasb Vahidi has left the online video joint venture.

Otter Media, formed by The Chernin Group and AT&T in April 2014, tapped Virasb Vahidi as CEO last fall while also naming former Google and YouTube exec Tom Pickett as CEO of an Otter Media-controlled unit focused on building targeted VOD channels. Given its current leadership structure, Otter Media is not expected to seek a replacement for Vahidi.

Otter Media didn’t comment on the circumstances of Vahidi’s departure. According to Re/code, Vahidi, an exec late of American Airlines and AT&T, told employees in a memo that “it has become clear to [Chernin Group CEO Peter Chernin] and me that the role of the CEO is different than we had originally envisioned.”

