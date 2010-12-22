Ostroff Reportedly Leaving CW At End of Season

Updated Dec. 22 at 12:30 a.m. ET

CW Entertainment President Dawn Ostroff is expected to step down from her post at the end of the season, according to multiple reports.

Ostroff is reportedly leaving to relocate to New York with her husband and children.

The CW had no comment on the rumor.

Ostroff has the longest tenure of any sitting broadcast entertainment president; she was brought on to head UPN in 2002

before being named to the top post at the newly created CW in 2006. Prior to that, she was EVP, entertainment at Lifetime Television, where she was based out of New York.

Currently, Ostroff is overseeing The CW's midseason, which includes a

move to Tuesdays for rookie cheerleading drama Hellcats and the premiere of new reality series Shedding for the Wedding.



Deadline Hollywood first reported the story.