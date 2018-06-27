Ostroff on Board at Spotify

Dawn Ostroff, former entertainment president at The CW, has joined music streaming platform Spotify as chief content officer. Ostroff left The CW in 2011 and moved to Conde Nast as its entertainment president.

She starts at Spotify in August and will be responsible for its content and editorial groups, along with creator services, which provides data to contributing artists on the platform. Ostroff will report to Daniel Ek, Spotify CEO.

Conde Nast’s magazine brands include The New Yorker, Vogue and Vanity Fair. Ostroff headed up Conde’s video studio.

She was executive VP at Lifetime Television from 1996 to 2002, and UPN president from 2002 to 2006. Ostroff helped launch The CW in 2006, which was created from the combination of UPN and The WB.