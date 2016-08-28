Osgood Announces He’s Retiring From ‘CBS Sunday’

Charles Osgood announced his retirement as anchor of CBS Sunday Morning on the show, ending a 22-year run.

His 45-year career at CBS will be celebrated during his final broadcast as anchor on Sept. 25. He will continue to anchor The Osgood File on the CBS Radio Network and make occasional appearances on CBS Sunday Morning.

On the show Sunday morning, Osgood confirmed rumors that he wouldn’t be anchoring much longer.

“I am pushing 84. It's just that it’s been such a joy doing it! Who wouldn't want to be the one who gets to introduce these terrific storytellers and the producers and writers and others who put this wonderful show together,” he said. “But after nearly 50 years at CBS . . . the time has come.”

A 90-minute special edition of CBS Sunday Morning on Sept. 25 will feature a look at the broadcaster’s career and include surprise guests, interviews, comments from well-wishers and special performances.

“Charlie is not just beloved by our viewers. He’s beloved by all of us who work each week crafting the stories we put on the program,” said Rand Morrison, executive producer of CBS Sunday Morning. “Working with him truly has been an honor, a privilege and a joy. We look forward to paying tribute to him and his legendary career in September — and, of course, seeing him on the radio.”

Osgood started anchoring CBS Sunday Morning in 1994. The program has reached it highest audience levels in three decades and has been won the Emmy as outstanding morning program three times.

Jane Pauley is said to be getting a close look as his successor, though CBS has not confirmed.

“Charles Osgood has one of the most distinctive voices in broadcasting, guiding each broadcast, making sure the words were just right, and being a calming, reassuring presence to our viewers,” said David Rhodes, president of CBS News. “His impeccable commitment to quality inspires all of us at CBS News.”

Here’s what Osgood said on the air:

“Some of you may have heard rumors lately that I won't be hosting these Sunday Morning broadcasts very much longer. Well, I'm here to tell you that the rumors are true. For years now people — even friends and family — have been asking me why I keep doing this considering my age. I am pushing 84. It's just that it’s been such a joy doing it! Who wouldn't want to be the one who gets to introduce these terrific storytellers and the producers and writers and others who put this wonderful show together. I want to thank all of them and all of you in our still-growing audience for your support and encouragement. It's been a great run, but after nearly 50 years at CBS, including the last 22 years here on Sunday Morning, the time has come. The date is set for me to do my farewell Sunday Morning. It’s September the 25th, after which you can still see me on the radio. The Osgood File continues.”