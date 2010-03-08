Oscars Telecast Is Most-Watched In Five Years

Sunday night's telecast of the 82nd Academy Awards, in which independent film The Hurt Locker took six awards and beat

out blockbuster Avatar for best

picture and best director, attracted 41.3 million viewers. That was the show's highest total since the

2005 show and bested last year's show by five million viewers.

The primetime portion of the show (8:30-11:39 p.m.) earned a

12.5 rating in the demo, a 12% rise from last year's number, according to fast

affiliate ratings. Last year's show

scored a 12.1 rating in the demo and averaged 36.3 million viewers.

Overall, the awards show averaged a 26.5 rating/40 share in

overnight metered markets. Chicago was the highest-rated market with a 37.6, followed

by West Palm (33.3) and Boston

(33.2).

The show hit a peak in the 8:30 half-hour with 42.1 million

viewers, according to fast nationals.

From 8:30-9:30 it hit a high-water mark in the 18-49 demo of

12.9/30. Barbara Walters pre-show

special, the last Oscar's show for the veteran newswoman, pulled a 4.9/15 in

the opening 7 p.m. hour with 19.2 million viewers and rose to 5.8/17 and 22.7

million in the second half-hour.

It's the second-straight year of ratings increases for the

show. The Oscar's hit a high of 55.2

million average viewers in 1998, when Avatar

director James Cameron's last film, Titanic,

won best picture.