Oscars to Stream on Watch ABC

For the first time, ABC will offer its telecast of Sunday's Oscars on its Watch ABC mobile and web offering.

However, the Oscars live-stream will only be available to subscribers of certain pay-TV providers—Comcast, Cablevision, Cox, Charter, Midcontinent Communications, Verizon FiOS, Google Fiber and AT&T U-verse—in ABC’s eight owned station markets. Those markets are New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Raleigh-Durham, N.C. and Fresno, Calif.

Once the show is over, the full telecast will be available on demand to verified users through Wednesday, March 5.

ABC has retired its standalone Oscars app, which the network had been offering since 2011 to provide live looks into backstage and on the red carpet. Instead, that content will be folded into Watch ABC, available to anyone in the U.S. for free.

Watch ABC will also stream the annual post-show Jimmy Kimmel Live: After the Oscars.