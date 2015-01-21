Oscar De La Hoya to Launch Cable Channel

Former boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya is stepping into the cable network ring.

De La Hoya, currently CEO of boxing promotion company Golden Boy Promotions, will look to offer an eponymous Spanish-language network targeting fans of combat sports like boxing and mixed martial arts.

“De La Hoya TV will be the premiere authority on boxing and other combat sports, providing fans with a behind-the-scenes look into the world and lifestyles of their favorite athletes,” said De La Hoya, in a statement. “The network aims to inspire all to live the life of a champion, delivering exceptional insight into the athletes and featuring entertainment, global destinations, news and more."

The Miami-based network will be offered to cable operators as a free video on demand service this spring before transitioning into a fee-based linear basic cable service, according to network executives.

