‘Orphan Black,’ ‘Transparent’ Among PaleyFest NY Lineup

The Paley Center for Media announced Orphan Black, Transparent and The Mindy Project are among the lineup for the third annual PaleyFest NY.

The weeklong TV fan festival, which features panels and screenings from TV series, will be held Oct. 13-19 at The Paley Center for Media.

The Mindy Project will be held on Oct. 17, while Orphan Black and Transparent will be held Oct. 18 and Oct. 19, respectively.

Yahoo will live stream all panel sessions and offer VOD content following the event. Live streaming can be viewed on the Paley and Yahoo Screen apps.

More shows and participants will be announced at a later date.