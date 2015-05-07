'Orphan Black' Renewed for Fourth Season

The Clone Club will return in 2016, as BBC America has renewed Orphan Black for a fourth season.

The science-fiction drama, which features star Tatiana Maslany in a variety of roles, will premiere another 10-episode season next year. Orphan Black's third season premiere on April 18 drew 1.9 million viewers (Live + 3) across BBCAmerica and fellow AMC Networks' AMC, IFC, SundanceTV and WE tv. Of those 1.9 million, 1.1 million watched on BBCA, accounting for 60% of the audience.

With a median income of $77K, Orphan Black ranks as the 2nd most affluent drama on ad-supported television this season, behind only AMC’s Mad Men.

“Orphan Black is an entirely fresh and original show that stands out even in today's crowded TV landscape," said BBCA president and general manager Sarah Barnett. "Tatiana Maslany's buzzy, virtuoso performance headlines a brilliant cast and we are delighted to let our vocal and passionate fan base know that this wildly entertaining ride will continue next year."

Orphan Black is produced by Temple Street Productions in association with BBCAmerica and Space. Executive producers are Ivan Schneeberg and David Fortier of Temple Street Productions, Graeme Manson and John Fawcett. Orphan Black is distributed by BBC Worldwide.