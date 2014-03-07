'Orphan Black' Comes to Amazon Prime

BBC America's Orphan Black is now available to stream on Amazon's Prime Instant Video, via an exclusive content licensing agreement struck with BBC Worldwide North America.

The deal makes Amazon the exclusive online-only home for the Sci-Fi drama, including the show's first season and all future seasons.

“Orphan Black is exactly the type of smart, suspenseful TV show that our customers love to binge on,” said Brad Beale, director of digital video content acquisition for Amazon. “It’s easy to see why Tatiana Maslany was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in Orphan Black. We’re excited to offer the first and future seasons exclusively to Prime members at no additional cost, continuing our tradition of offering a wide variety of great content we know our customers will enjoy.

Orphan Black returns to BBC America for its second season on April 19.