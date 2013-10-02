Orlando Tapped to Top CBS Govt. Affairs In D.C.

John Orlando has been tapped to head up CBS's government affairs as executive VP, reporting directly to CBS President Leslie Moonves.

Orlando's promotion--he has been senior VP of government affairs since 2006--follows the retirement of long-time government affairs chief Marty Franks, who wore a number of hats. "John is one of the most respected and skilled lobbyists working in the media industry so I am thrilled to have him at the helm of our D.C. operation," said Moonves in announcing the move.

Orlando's resume includes head of government relations for the National Association of Broadcasters. Orlando had a prior stint at CBS as VP in Washington, following a 14-year career on Capitol Hill.

Last month, Orlando assumed the CBS seat on the NAB board that had been held by Franks.