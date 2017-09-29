Orlando Named EVP, Head of Programming at BET

Connie Orlando has been named executive VP and head of programming at BET Networks. She will lead original programming, music programming and specials, and news. Orlando will report to Debra L. Lee, chairman and CEO of BET Networks, and will split her time between Los Angeles and New York.



Orlando had been interim head of programming since the spring. She had been senior VP of specials, music programming and news at the network, and held the role of VP of original programming prior to that. She is executive producer for all of BET’s tentpole events, including the BET Awards.



Fall programming will focus on late-night comedy. New shows include 50 Central, starring Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, game show Face Value, from Wanda Sykes, and The Rundown With Robin Thede, from Chris Rock.



“Having worked with Connie for the past 10 years, I continue to be impressed and inspired by her creativity and passion for the BET brand,” said Lee. “During her tenure at BET, Connie has played a critical role in the network’s largest expansion into original programming. She is beyond qualified and ready for this new challenge, and I am thrilled to have her in this role.”



Prior to joining BET Networks, Orlando ran her own production company, CMO Productions, Inc.



“BET is an iconic brand that celebrates the influence and power of black culture through its content. I am honored to lead the network's commitment to authentic, fresh and bold programming,” said Orlando. “We will continue to expand our reach, relevance and impact through strong original content, returning hits and specials. With our talented teams, we're ready to take BET Networks to higher heights.”