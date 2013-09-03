Orlando Joins NAB Board

CBS senior VP, Washington, John Orlando, has been named to the CBS Network seat on the National Association of Broadcasters board of directors.

He is replacing Marty Franks, executive VP, planning, policy and government affairs, who is retiring at the end of the month.

Orlando has been in his current post since 2006 and was VP in CBS' Washington office before that. He is no stranger to the NAB, having also spent time between CBS posts as executive VP, government relations, for NAB.