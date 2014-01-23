Original Media Taps Daniel Laikind as CEO

Original Media has tapped Daniel Laikind as its new CEO, the company announced Thursday.

The top spot at the unscripted shingle had been vacant following Charlie Corwin’s move up to parent Endemol North America last year as co-CEO and co-chairman.

“Daniel has had a profound impact on the unscripted genre in both long form and short form and is known for creating edgy, quality content. I love his work," said Corwin. "He is very well liked and respected in the creative community and among buyers. He will be an asset to the Original Media team and to Endemol overall.”

Prior to joining Original Media, Laikind cofounded Stick Figure Productions, where he served as president of development and production.