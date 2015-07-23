Original Media Expands Production, Creative Teams

Original Media, an Endemol Shine North America subsidiary, announced a handful of moves to expand its production and creative teams.

The production company has tapped Brenda Hurley as COO of Original Media and True Entertainment; Nikki Borrelli as senior VP of production & operations at Original Media; Todd Hurvitz as senior VP of current programming of Original Media; and Lisa Bloch as VP of current programming at Original Media.

Hurley adds the role of COO at Original Media to her current COO role at True Entertainment. She will oversee daily operations.

Borrelli will transition to Original Media from True Entertainment, where she was VP of production. Borrelli oversaw day-to-day production and operations on series and pilots, including The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Todd Hurvitz has worked as a showrunner, writer and producer for the past 20 years and worked on Punk’d and Mel B: It’s a Scary World.

Lisa Bloch will report to Hurvitz and has served as a director, showrunner and executive producer on shows for ABC, Discovery, TLC, MTV and A&E.

Original Media is the production company behind unscripted series Ink Master and Swamp People.