Orel Hershiser Joins ESPN ‘Sunday Night Baseball' Booth

Orel Hershiser will join Jon Miller and Joe Morgan in the

ESPN Sunday Night Baseball broadcast booth for the 2010 season. This is

the 21st season that Miller and Morgan will be working together on

ESPN's baseball game of the week.

Hershiser has been a regular contributor to Monday Night

Baseball and WednesdayNight

Baseball, as well as the Little League and College World Series. He has

contributed to ESPN's studio shows, including Baseball Tonight, since 2006. He had a prior stint at ESPN in

2000-2001.

"Sunday Night Baseball distinctly offers Jon's Hall

of Fame voice and the combination of Joe's Hall of Fame approach to hitting and

Orel's profound

pitching knowledge," said Norby Williamson, ESPN executive vice president,

production. "Collectively, they will provide compelling analysis and

debate during our national game of the week."

ESPN experimented with adding a third member of the booth in

2009, when former New York Mets General Manager Steve Phillips sat in with

Miller and Morgan. Phillips left the company in late 2009 following the

revelation that he had an inappropriate relationship with another ESPN employee.