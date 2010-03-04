Orel Hershiser Joins ESPN ‘Sunday Night Baseball' Booth
By Alex Weprin
Orel Hershiser will join Jon Miller and Joe Morgan in the
ESPN Sunday Night Baseball broadcast booth for the 2010 season. This is
the 21st season that Miller and Morgan will be working together on
ESPN's baseball game of the week.
Hershiser has been a regular contributor to Monday Night
Baseball and WednesdayNight
Baseball, as well as the Little League and College World Series. He has
contributed to ESPN's studio shows, including Baseball Tonight, since 2006. He had a prior stint at ESPN in
2000-2001.
"Sunday Night Baseball distinctly offers Jon's Hall
of Fame voice and the combination of Joe's Hall of Fame approach to hitting and
Orel's profound
pitching knowledge," said Norby Williamson, ESPN executive vice president,
production. "Collectively, they will provide compelling analysis and
debate during our national game of the week."
ESPN experimented with adding a third member of the booth in
2009, when former New York Mets General Manager Steve Phillips sat in with
Miller and Morgan. Phillips left the company in late 2009 following the
revelation that he had an inappropriate relationship with another ESPN employee.
