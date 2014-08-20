The Orchard to Offer Series-Order Deal at New York TV Festival

Television and film distribution company The Orchard will award a six-episode order to one selection from this year’s New York Television Festival, the two organizations announced Wednesday. The winner of The Orchard GO Project competition will produce a series with The Orchard and NYTVF.

The new competition brings the number of deals offered to NYTVF competitors to 28. The festival announced in May a development partnership with Scripps Networks’ Travel Channel and ulive.

“We're thrilled to be part of such a unique partnership with NYTVF,” said Paul Davidson, senior VP of film and TV for The Orchard. “We're proud to offer independent artists in television a platform where they can develop, produce, and distribute their exceptional creative achievements.”

Other festival development partners include A&E, Channel 4, Comedy Central, FremantleMedia North America, Fox, FYI, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, Lionsgate and Sea to Sky, National Geographic Channels, SundanceTV, truTV and WE tv.

“This sight-unseen series order by The Orchard is testament to the quality of the talent in the independent TV community,” NYTVF founder and executive director Terence Gray said. “Like the NYTVF, The Orchard has great indie roots, and we are thrilled to be partnering with them for this project.”