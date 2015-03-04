‘Orange Is the New Black,’ Julia Roberts Among Gracies Awards Honorees

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation announced Wednesday the honorees for the 40th Anniversary Gracies Awards.

Among the honorees are Julia Roberts in The Normal Heart; Maggie Gyllenhaal in The Honorable Woman; Olivia Munn in The Newsroom; Mae Whitman in Parenthood; and Orange Is the New Black as Outstanding Comedy.

Cicely Tyson will be given the Lifetime Achievement Award for her work in film and television.

“Though we receive hundreds of submissions from all over the country every year, it never ceases to amaze us of all the great work that has been done to further highlight women in media,” said Kristen Welch, Alliance for Women in Media Foundation chair. “We are thrilled to honor such smart, thoughtful and inspirational individuals, organizations and programming this year.”

The 40thAnniversary Gracies Awards will be held on May 19 at the Beverly Hilton. The local market, public, digital and student award winners will be recognized at the Gracies Awards Luncheon on June 22 in New York.

A full list of honorees can be found here.