'Oprah's Encore' Coming to OWN

When The Oprah Winfrey Show airs its final episode on May 25, it won't quite be the end of the talk show on TV.

Winfrey will bring the new series Oprah's Encore to her cable network OWN, creating 60 new episodes that look back on Winfrey's most memorable moments from the talk show's 25-year run. Encore was announced at Discovery Communications' upfront event in New York Thursday afternoon.

The new series will feature clips from past episodes of Oprah and Winfrey will share was she was thinking both when it was taped and now in new interviews. Encore will also ask celebrities like Julia Roberts to share their own favorite Oprah moments.