The Oprah Winfrey Show to Go HD

The Oprah Winfrey Show will be produced in HD beginning this fall.

The top-rated daytime talk show, from CBS Television Distribution, will be the first daytime production from Winfrey’s Harpo Productions to be broadcast in HD. Primetime specials Building a Dream: The Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy and The Oprah Winfrey Oscar Special were previously produced in HD.

“We’re pleased to offer viewers their favorite daytime talk show -- the Oprah show -- in stunning HD beginning this fall,” Harpo president Tim Bennett said. “From our cutting-edge production values to our recent partnership with Skype, Harpo is embracing new technologies to always deliver the highest-quality content for our viewers.”