Oprah Winfrey Network Releases Watch OWN App

OWN has released its first streaming service, with Watch OWN connecting authenticated users with Oprah Winfrey Network content. Viewers who sign in using their subscription TV account information will have access to a live feed of OWN, plus a selection of on-demand programming.

“The launch of Watch OWN is a meaningful step in the evolution of the network,” said Erik Logan, president, OWN. “We are committed to providing our loyal pay TV subscribers with content that they can access wherever and whenever they want to watch it. This is not only an extension of the OWN brand but a new avenue for opportunities in the viewer engagement and advertising spaces.”

OWN series include Super Soul Sunday, Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s and the Tyler Perry show The Haves and Have Nots.

The streaming app is available in the iTunes and Google Play stores.