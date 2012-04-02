Oprah Winfrey Admits OWN Launched Before It Was Ready

Oprah Winfrey was a guest on CBS This Morning on Monday, and

the conversation with co-hosts Gayle King and Charlie Rode focused her

struggling cable network, OWN.

Winfrey said that creating a network was something she

always wanted to do, but candidly added, "Had I known it was this difficult, I

might have done something else."

She also said if she had known then what she knew now she

would have made some different choices, chiefly waiting until after she ended

The Oprah Winfrey Show to launch the network.

OWN has been getting a lot of negative press recently thanks

to the cancellation of Rosie O'Donnell's four-month-old talk show

and laying off 30 employees.

Winfrey says she mostly ignores the press, though admitted,

"Last week I saw one headline that really knocked me off-center." (It was 'Oprah

Not Quite Standing On Her Own' from USA Today). She remains optimistic about the

channel's future, however.

"I feel better about our network OWN today than I ever

have," she said. "Our strategy is to do what we should have done at the

beginning, and that is to build one show, one hour at a time, and then move to

the next night."