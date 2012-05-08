Oprah Network Hurts Discovery Earnings

RELATED: Zaslav: OWN Will Break Even in 2013

Updated 3: 55 p.m. ET

Discovery Communications reported lower first-quarter

profits in part because of losses from OWN, its joint venture with Oprah

Winfrey.

Net income was $221 million, or 57 cents per share, down 27% from $305 million,

or 74 cents per share. Discovery said it began recording OWN's net losses in

other expenses and that OWN's operating losses exceeded the equity contributed

to OWN. Other expenses -- mainly from OWN -- were $50 million, up from $ 7

million a year ago and cost Discovery $10 million in net income.

A year ago, Discovery also had a $102 million gain from the contribution of the

Discovery Health Network to the OWN joint venture. Without the prior year

gains, net income was up 9%.

Revenues rose 16% to $1.1 billion.

Discovery stock was down more than 6% to $50.73 a share

following the earnings report.

"Discovery is off to a great start in 2012 with strong first quarter

results that built upon the consistent financial and operating momentum we

generated throughout 2011. Viewers around the world are spending more time with

our networks than ever before, and we are leveraging the demand for our

programming across a worldwide ad market that remains healthy," David

Zaslav, president and CEO, said in a statement.

"The universal appeal of our content is also providing us further

opportunities to capitalize on developing distribution systems and an evolving

global pay-TV landscape. Investing in our brands to maximize the potential of

our unique distribution platform, as well as emerging opportunities, remains a priority

and we are focused on doing so while delivering sustained growth and returning

capital to shareholders," Zaslav said.

During the company's earnings conference call with analysts,

new Discovery CFO Andrew Warren said the during the first quarter -- and

earlier than most analysts expected -- Discovery began recording 100% of OWN's

net losses as the accumulated operating losses because OWN had fully depleted its

equity balance.

"We'll therefore going forward continue to record 100% of

the OWN results to equity income, as long as OWN has depleted equity. The net

impact for the quarter of recording 100% of the losses was approximately $10

million net of tax, or $0.03 per share," Warren said.

On the call, Zaslav said the $50 million in losses included

restructuring costs at OWN and the write-off of cancelled programming,

including the Rosie O'Donnell talk show. "Those were unusual events in the first quarter that added

to that loss profile, but there will definitely be less losses going forward,"

he said.

Now, the joint venture is in a better place, Zaslav said. "OWN has taken significant

steps recently that will help the network improve its financial position moving

forward, including structuring deals with meaningful sub fees with the majority

of MSOs, including most recently, expanding and broadening its affiliate

relationship with Comcast. In addition, we attacked the cost structure by

streamlining the operations and canceled several series that audiences were not

connecting with."

He

added that the network now has an "appropriate cost structure" and a broad,

fee-paying distribution system in place, "we remain confident in the growth

potential of this network."

With

those conditions in place, "we anticipate funding to OWN in 2012 will be less

than 2011 and we expect to achieve cash flow breakeven during the second half

of 2013," he said.

Adjusted operating income rose 18% to $385 million at

Discovery's U.S. networks. Revenue at the company's U.S. networks rose 16% to

$681 million. Advertising revenue rose 13% to $329 million, thanks to improved

ratings, price increases and higher sellouts.

Zaslav noted that this was the eight quarter in a row of

double-digit ad revenue increases. Because of strong growth last year and an $8

million special item in last year's second quarter, the company is predicted

that second quarter ad revenues will be up in the high single digits.

"We

recently completed our upfront presentations, and while it is always difficult

to predict where the upfront market will ultimately end up, with strong scatter

volumes, scatter pricing well above last year's upfront, sustained ratings

momentum across our networks, a diverse brand portfolio and the best ad sales

team in the business, we expect to see significant increases in this year's upfront,"

Zaslav said.

Distribution revenues climbed 23% to $337 million, in part

due to digital licensing agreements. Without those, distribution revenues were

up 5%, the company said.

Discovery increased its guidance for analysts for all of 2012. It expects total

revenue to be between $4.55 billion and $4.65 billion, adjusted OIBDA to finish

between $2.125 billion and $2.2 billion, and net income available to Discovery

stockholders to be between $1 billion and $1.1 billion.

Analyst Anthony DiClemente said that "below-the-line losses

at OWN obscured otherwise strong 1Q results from Discovery."

In a report Tuesday afternoon he said that "ad growth was

impressive globally, domestic affiliate fees benefited from the recent Amazon

deal, international affiliate fees revealed considerable pay-TV penetration

runway, and a $1B increase to the buyback program enhanced the return of

capital story. Heading into the upfront, we think Discovery has the best

positioned cable network portfolio given its strong ratings momentum."