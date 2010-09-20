Oprah Net to Launch 'Your OWN Show'

Entertainment journalist Nancy O'Dell and stylist/television personality Carson Kressley will co-host the new OWN series Your OWN Show: Oprah's Search for the Next TV Star.



Set to debut with the network in January 2011, the reality

competition series is executive produced by Survivor's Mark Burnett.

Contestants will compete for a grand prize of hosting his or her own

talk show on OWN. Challenges will include booking interviews and

researching story ideas to successfully completing an actual screen

test. The show will also feature a celebrity judge in each episode.

"We are thrilled to add Nancy and Carson to the Your OWN Show

team," said OWN chief creative officer Lisa Erspamer. "Not only are

their skills invaluable, they bring wit and fun to everything they do."

"I am so thrilled, grateful and excited to be a part of Your OWN Show. Not only do I get to inspire and be inspired by an amazing group of

very talented contestants, I will also have the privilege of working

with seasoned pros like Nancy O'Dell, Mark Burnett and of course, my

hero, Oprah Winfrey. How lucky am I?!" Kressley said.