Oprah Interview of Michelle Obama to Be a Special on OWN

OWN is planning a special based on Oprah Winfrey’s recent interview with first lady Michelle Obama about her new book, Becoming.

The special, Oprah Winfrey Presents: Becoming Michelle Obama, is scheduled to appear on Nov. 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

An extended, unedited version of the interview will be available on Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations podcast and will be streamed on Oprah’s Facebook page on Sunday.

The interview will also be featured in Hearst’s O, The Oprah Magazine and in other Hearst periodicals.

Becoming is also the newest selection for Oprah’s book club.