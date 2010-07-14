Oprah Hits Low But Still Tops Talkers
For the first time in Oprah's 24-year history, the show
dropped into the 2 rating-range, though just barely, down 15% to an all-time
low 2.9 rating for the week ending July 4. To be fair, it is traditionally one
of the lowest viewing weeks of the year, and one where syndicated shows got
battered a bit by tennis rackets.
It marks the second time in the last three weeks that
Winfrey has recorded a new series low. Oprah along with the majority of shows
has been in repeats for weeks, but she still had the second biggest
week-to-week decline of any talk show (Ellen had the biggest) and was far off
the lead in daytime held by Judge Judy.
Winfrey did retain her familiar roost atop the talkers. Live
with Regis & Kelly was flat at a 2.3; Maury was up 5% to a 2.1; Dr. Phil
was down 13% in re-runs to a new season low 2.0 after being one of several
shows heavily preempted by Wimbledon coverage. Dr. Oz fell 5% to a new series
low 1.8. The Doctors held steady at a 1.6 and Ellen DeGeneres was down 17%,
also to a new season low of 1.5.
Meanwhile, Judge Judy topped all daytime shows in first run
for the 14th time in 16 weeks, beating Oprah's rating by 38%. For the week,
Judy dipped 5% to a 4.0, but that was still up 8% from last year at this time,
while Oprah was down 9% year-to-year.
Other court shows were far behind. Judge Joe Brown and
People's Court were each down 5% to a 1.9; Judge Mathis and Judge Alex were
changed at a 1.6 and a 1.3, respectively.
Ratings are Nielsen national live-plus-same-day syndication
ratings.
