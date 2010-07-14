Oprah Hits Low But Still Tops Talkers

For the first time in Oprah's 24-year history, the show

dropped into the 2 rating-range, though just barely, down 15% to an all-time

low 2.9 rating for the week ending July 4. To be fair, it is traditionally one

of the lowest viewing weeks of the year, and one where syndicated shows got

battered a bit by tennis rackets.

It marks the second time in the last three weeks that

Winfrey has recorded a new series low. Oprah along with the majority of shows

has been in repeats for weeks, but she still had the second biggest

week-to-week decline of any talk show (Ellen had the biggest) and was far off

the lead in daytime held by Judge Judy.

Winfrey did retain her familiar roost atop the talkers. Live

with Regis & Kelly was flat at a 2.3; Maury was up 5% to a 2.1; Dr. Phil

was down 13% in re-runs to a new season low 2.0 after being one of several

shows heavily preempted by Wimbledon coverage. Dr. Oz fell 5% to a new series

low 1.8. The Doctors held steady at a 1.6 and Ellen DeGeneres was down 17%,

also to a new season low of 1.5.

Meanwhile, Judge Judy topped all daytime shows in first run

for the 14th time in 16 weeks, beating Oprah's rating by 38%. For the week,

Judy dipped 5% to a 4.0, but that was still up 8% from last year at this time,

while Oprah was down 9% year-to-year.

Other court shows were far behind. Judge Joe Brown and

People's Court were each down 5% to a 1.9; Judge Mathis and Judge Alex were

changed at a 1.6 and a 1.3, respectively.

Ratings are Nielsen national live-plus-same-day syndication

ratings.