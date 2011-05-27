‘Oprah' Finale is Top Five Online Event of 2011

The Oprah Winfrey Show

finale on May 25 was the fifth-largest online event of 2011, ranked by raw

volume of discussion online within a three-day window.

According to a report from media measurement firm General

Sentiment released Friday, the Oprah

finale ranked behind Osama bin Laden's death, the Royal Wedding, the Super Bowl

and the Oscars by total amount of discussion online in social media, news media

and beyond.

Oprah's last show

topped the conversation around the American

Idol finale, the Idol premiere,

the Glee finale, Dancing With the Stars finale and The Office finale, which represent the sixth through 10th

biggest online events of 2011 so far.

But when taking each event's involvement score into account

(the firm's measure of how interested audiences are in a given topic), the

Royal Wedding jumps into first place and the American Idol finale edges out the Oprah finale for the fifth spot, bumping Oprah to sixth place. The involvement score metric gives extra

weight to positive discussion and mentions from sources with higher exposure

and conversation in social media.

Click here to read the full report.