Oprah, CBS Pair Up on Michelle Obama Special

OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network) and CBS are partnering on First Lady Michelle Obama Says Farewell to the White House, an hour-long interview special airing on CBS Monday, Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. OWN gets the second showing Dec. 21 at 9 p.m.

To be recorded later this month, Winfrey will speak with the First Lady for her final one-on-one interview inside the White House. She’ll discuss “details about life at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue,” says CBS, and Michelle Obama’s plans for the future.

The farewell special is produced by OWN Studios, with Winfrey and Tara Montgomery the executive producers.