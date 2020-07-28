OpenAP Offers Campaign Attribution with iSpot

Advanced advertising company OpenAP said it has made a deal with iSpot, which will provide OpenAP users with campaign attribution and over-the-top viewing measurement.

OpenAP facilitates targeted audience based campaigns, and working with OpenAP will give clients more insights about web conversions, retail visits, box office sales and program tune in while analyzing OTT campaigns with linear TV buys.

“We believe in the power of an open platform where data, measurement and reporting solutions are not walled off or walled in, fueling the ability to activate audiences at scale in premium environments,” said Ed Davis, chief product officer of OpenAP. “The partnership with iSpot is an important first step toward making attribution and OTT reporting ubiquitous across all advanced advertising campaigns. Together we are helping unlock growth by giving marketers the transparency and insights needed for strategic campaign extensions and creative optimizations.”

For iSpot, which offers always on viewing measurement and attribution, the deal brings its analytics closer to the point of transaction.

“By enabling iSpot services for advertisers in the OpenAP Market, we are making significant progress in bringing attribution and unified measurement to buyers across the largest scale of premium television media,” said Stu Schwartzapfel, senior VP, Media Partnerships, at iSpot. “The alliance between iSpot and OpenAP gets us one step closer to a world where this performance data becomes part of the fabric of campaign strategy, targeting and media planning. Together we’re removing barriers that have existed for media practitioners by enabling insights in an open, cross-publish and platform environment.”

Media companies whose inventory is available in OpenAP’s market include AMC Networks, Fox, NBCUniversal, ViacomCBS, Univision and The Weather Channel.